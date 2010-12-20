Dastardly Landlord Evicts Five Pound Service Dog On Christmas Day

Studio City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2010 -- A legal battle of biblical proportions starts Tuesday, December 21, 2010 at 10AM at the Van Nuys Court House in California, just four days before Christmas.



Leonard Buschel, the Founder of Writers In Treatment, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and his faithful, valuable Assistance Dog, GOLIATH, are fighting to save their home and the Writers In Treatment headquarters from a vicious retaliatory eviction.



GOLIATH is a five pound black Chihuahua, Department of Animal Services certified Assistance dog with a Canine Good Citizen Award from the American Kennel Club in Washington D.C.



The persecutor is Lynn Tollakson, the owner of Hoffman Plaza and several other rental properties. Ms. Tollakson and her attorney, Marvin Tachner have vowed to go to any length to remove Mr. Buschel and GOLIATH at any cost, regardless of Federal Givernment Code, Section 12955, Subdivisions (a), (c) and (f).



The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and HUD are investigating Ms. Tollakson to bring charges against her for discrimination. Persons with disabilities and entitled to reasonable consideration regarding housing.



This has be this years' CHRISTMAS STORY to warm hearts and stir emotions. Jury selection starts Dec. 21 at 10AM at Van Nuys Court House. GOLIATH will be present but not called as a witness, (he has a hard time not putting both paws on the Bible.)



This David vs. Goliath tale, or shoudld we say, 'tail', is being turned upside down. This time GOLIATH is sure to prevail. STAY TUNED.

