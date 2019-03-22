Dogs Den Films Releases Indie Thriller

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2019 --Alien Domicile 2 Lot 24 produced by newcomer Dogs Den Films, orchestrated by Billboard charting sound composer turned first-time director Curtis Johnson, (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8285859/) is not your ordinary small budget thriller. With a small cast comprised of mainly first time actors and an even smaller production crew, Alien Domicile 2: Lot 24 accomplished what many independent films fail to do: tell a story. The film's aggressive shooting schedule of just seven days, coupled with 30 degree temperatures made for an interesting production to say the least. The movie is centered around a weekend hiking trip on the property of Rachel's uncle, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.



As the movie progresses, Rachel's friends start to ask more questions. What they discover is that Rachel's uncle, Dr. Moss, was heavily into alien exploration and the relationship between alien life and trees and nature. It is rumored that his mysterious disappearance was not so mysterious; instead Rachel finds out that her uncle was a willing participant. Ultimately, the movie takes Rachel and her friends down a road of suspense and intrigue as they find themselves fighting for their lives.



The film was introduced at multiple 2018 film festivals by distributor ITN films (www.itnfilms.com), a leading independent film distribution company that specializes in high quality, genre and star driven independent films for the domestic and international TV, VOD, DVD and theatrical markets. ITN releases 24 films per year with thier connection to all major retailers and rentals in North America, such as Redbox, Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, Amazon and Video-On-Demand (VOD) outlets. ITN produces, distributes and acquires films worldwide.



Dogs Den Films is owned and operated by principals Curtis Johnson, Trenell Blanks and Bobby Robinson. Dogs Den Films is a division of online media distributor Big Top Entertainment LLC. The company is slated to release 5 films within the next three years.



Alien Domicile 2 Lot 24 is slated for a VOD (Video On Demand) release early Spring 2019.



