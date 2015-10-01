Dogtown Dance Theatre Announces 2016 Richmond Dance Festival

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2015 --Dogtown Dance Theatre is now accepting applications for content during the 3rd annual Richmond Dance Festival, which will be held on April 23rd, 24th, 25th and May 7th, 8th, and 9th. The Richmond Dance Festival will consist of performances and film screenings presented by dance artists located in the Richmond, Virginia area and beyond. Dogtown Dance Theatre uses the Richmond Dance Festival to help aspiring and established artists present their work to the Richmond community at no cost to the artists.



Richmond Dance Festival (RDF) exists as a series of spring weekend performances that showcase a variety of artistic works to the community of Richmond, Virginia. This annual festival is one of the many initiatives of Dogtown Dance Theatre to support artists who are established or rising, and seeking to present their work to an audience. RDF is a promotion of dance that brings together choreographic work through live performance, film, and master classes. The festival is an opportunity for artists to avoid the obstacles of performance such as production and marketing costs, and still offers them the same privileges of performing in front of a diverse audience, made up of members throughout the entire Richmond community.



Artists from all stages in their choreographic careers are invited to participate. However, one component that makes the Richmond Dance Festival rewarding is the opportunity for young artists to cultivate their artistic voice with a professional choreographer. Emerging artists are given opportunities to workshop choreographic work with local professional choreographers in order to assist them with their first formally presented piece. Dogtown Dance Theatre envisions these workshops as a cornerstone to enable promising future choreographers to share their work with the public and gain feedback prior to performing.



Dogtown Dance Theatre is seeking dance submissions of completed works to be presented during one of the weekend dates of the festival. Submissions for the festival will be accepted beginning October 1, 2015 through January 29, 2016 via our online application form at www.dogtowndancetheatre.com. Artists may submit more than one piece of work and are allowed to share a submission. Artists will be expected to work as a collaborative team to promote the festival. All types of dance are encouraged to participate.



Richmond Dance Festival 2016 Submission Details:



When: October 1, 2015 - January 29, 2016

What: Completed dance works

Who: Artists that are interested in having their work professionally presented

Where: Dogtown Dance Theatre



Additional: Stipends will be awarded to participating artists and organizations



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre provides a name for independent artists to create and present their work in movement, visual, and music arts. We seek to enlighten our local community by fostering expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.