Dogtown Dance Theatre Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Mardi Gras RVA!

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2020 --Dogtown Dance Theatre presents the 10th annual Mardi Gras RVA on February 22, 2020. This family-friendly event will have a multitude of diverse performances by Dogtown's own artists, live music from Elana Lisa and the Hot Mess, an interactive parade including local businesses and artists, and authentic styled New Orleans food served by Sophia's International Cuisine. Dogtown's Mardi Gras RVA celebration is going to be one of the biggest family-friendly events to promote local arts and businesses in Richmond.



To start off the festivities, there will be a Mardi Gras-themed parade at 3:30PM, beginning at 15th Street and Bainbridge Street. Parade participants will dance, sing, and entertain the Manchester community for ten blocks. The community is invited to come watch and participate in the parade. It will be an event unlike any other for Mardi Gras!



Following the parade, there will be performances in Dogtown's Theater from 4PM to 8:30PM. Tickets for attendance are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and children under the age of 5 may attend for free. There will be many talented performers to enjoy, like RVA Dance Collective and RVA Dance Junior Ensemble, CLAVES UNIDOS, Dogwood Dance Project, Salsa Connection, Richmond Urban Dance, Studio 4 Dance Agency, Pole Pressure, Ajna Tribal Bellydance, BeMoved with Julinda Lewis, SHiNE Dance, and River City Rueda. These performances will showcase a variety of dances, including modern, African, hip hop, belly dancing, Latin and salsa, and many more. You will never experience a dull moment at this spectacular event!



In between performances, live music will be provided by Elana Lisa and the Hot Mess to get the crowd moving. There will also be delicious treats to try from Sophia's International Cuisine, and Legend Brewing Company will have drinks for audiences to enjoy. There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy, like face painting, balloon animals, and many more!



Mardi Gras RVA is an opportunity for Dogtown to celebrate the Manchester community by coming together to support local artists and businesses. Dogtown wants everyone to experience the amazing talent that is around them everywhere. This will be an experience that all ages will enjoy and won't want to miss out on! Come join us for our most exciting celebration on Richmond's Southside in February right before Fat Tuesday!