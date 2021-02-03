Dogtown Dance Theatre to Announce New Vimeo Streaming Service and Virtual Presentation Platform

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2021 --As Dogtown Dance Theatre continues to pivot in the COVID-19 landscape, the organization is set to premiere a brand new virtual streaming platform for performance archives and new dance offerings in 2021. The platform will offer different subscription models allowing access to streaming performances that can be enjoyed via Vimeo on any electronic device, from the comfort of one's own home.



Viewers will soon be able to enjoy exclusive access to three of Dogtown's mainstage 2021 performances: Mardi Gras, Richmond Dance Festival, and Dogtown Presenters Series. Audiences on the subscription-based model will be able to view the entire season anytime at a flat rate. Performances will also be available for individual rental. Viewers will also have access to archival performances free of charge, including past performances at both Richmond Dance Festival and Dogtown Presenters Series. These many exciting options allow viewers total control over their engagement with Dogtown's content, and make viewing dance from home easy, affordable, and accessible! Viewers will even be able to access content via app, meaning users can beam flawless video anywhere, live or on demand. Apps will be available for download for smart TVs, Apple devices, Roku, and iOS.



Beyond performances, Dogtown has plans to leverage the power and innovation of the Vimeo platform to continue to support independent artists during this time. Utilizing the streaming capabilities of the platform, Dogtown will partner directly with artists to produce and support independent projects. Artists will have a platform to create and showcase their work and expand their audience into the digital realm. Viewers will gain exclusive access to innovative and original content produced by these artists, all made accessible and affordable via the Vimeo virtual presentation platform.



Dogtown Dance Theatre strives to support all artists, who are established or rising, and seeks to present new and exciting ways to give back to the Richmond community. The new Vimeo streaming platform will provide Dogtown artists the opportunity to create work while minimizing the financial and logistical obstacles of performance and production.



The development and implementation of this exciting new technology is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the E Rhodes & Leona B. Carpenter Foundation with fiscal support through the Virginia Repertory Theatre.



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre provides a home for independent artists to create and present their work in movement, visual, and music arts. We seek to enliven our local community by fostering expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.



