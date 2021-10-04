Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2021 --This January, Dogtown Dance Theatre is excited to present a stunning collaborative dance work created by DMV based choreographer Keira Hart-Mendoza of Uprooted Dance. Dogtown Presenter's Series (DPS) is a two-week spotlight performance series that highlights independent dancers and organizations. Dogtown is home to many diverse dance and movement organizations that vary in style, from Latin and salsa dancing to Afro-Caribbean dance, Flamenco, modern dance, and hoop dance, to name a few. Each year, one artist is accepted through a submission based application process to present choreographic work in a series of professionally produced performances and community workshops in the Dogtown Presenter's Series. The Series increases community awareness of these exceptionally talented choreographers.



DPS is an innovative way of producing dance artists in the Richmond community. No other dance organization is providing the necessary resources needed for local artists to produce professional level concerts completely free of cost. Such resources include the rehearsal space, the technical production, marketing, public relations, and a guaranteed sizable financial stipend. The Series' mission is to expose Richmond audiences to choreographers who reflect the cultural diversity alive in dance today, to promote artists from a variety of dance styles and genres, and to support them in creating new works of expression.



One of the cornerstones to the Presenter's Series is collaboration. Dogtown encourages dance artists to work outside of their comfort zone and collaborate amongst one another and alongside artists that work within other genres. Dogtown is rooted in the belief that as independent dance artists, the blend of our artistic voices, audiences, and resources, will transform Richmond dance into a force to be reckoned with and a destination for dancers for years to come.



Dogtown's Executive Director, Jess Burgess, says: "Uprooted Dance and Keira Hart-Mendoza's talent for creating extravagant works from upcycled products is a feast for the eyes. The collaborative feat for this year's DPS is not to be missed by Richmond art lovers. Through immersive workshops with Richmond-based movement artists and visual artists, Keira and her company have created something truly unique within the dance and art community in Richmond."



The Ascension Project by UpRooted Dance, set to Sufjan Steven's Ascension Album, is an indie-rock dance opera offering audiences the chance to reflect on the events of the past year and the world we now live in through the lens of dance, music, and art. Exploring '20/20' vision, The Ascension Project will take audiences through an emotional trajectory through space and time. The work explores isolation in small spaces, anxiety, disability, trauma and loss, and finally ends with transcendence.



Based in the D.C. Metro area, UpRooted Dance creates intersections between dance and other art forms. Artistic Director, Keira Hart-Mendoza collaborates with interdisciplinary creatives to craft vibrant works. UpRooted Dance uses movement, sound, images, and text to immerse viewers through thought-provoking storytelling. This versatile company produces pathways from audiences to explore dance on stage and in unexpected locations.



The Ascension Project will incorporate dancers and visual artists from the Richmond area alongside Uprooted Dance's professional company. Richmond movement artists will comprise a whole act of the evening length work after working with Keira Hart Mendoza in an open movement workshop in October 2021. Visual artists will work with Mendoza in the early part of 2022 to help create the visual set pieces and scenery for the production.



The sixth annual Dogtown Presenter's Series will take place at Dogtown Dance Theatre January 14-22,2022. The Series will present Friday and Saturday night performances at 7PM. Tickets and more information about the 2022 Dogtown Presenter's Series can be found at https://www.dogtowndancetheatre.com/dps22.



Dogtown Dance Theatre gratefully acknowledges support for the 2022 Presenter's Series from the National Endowment for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Maryland State Arts Council and the Arts & Humanities Council of Montgomery County MD.



