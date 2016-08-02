Dogtown Presenter's Series Presents Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --The Dogtown Presenter's Series is a two-week fall celebration that will highlight independent artists and organizations rehearsing and teaching at Dogtown Dance Theatre. The show will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7:30PM on October 14, 15, 21, and 22 as well as a 2:00PM matinee performance on both Saturdays October 15 and 22. Dogtown is currently home to seven diverse dance and movement organizations, one of which will be chosen to show their work at The Dogtown Presenter's Series each year. The Series aims to expand the awareness of diverse dance opportunities in the Richmond community by showcasing our own talented artists.



This year, Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus has been invited to showcase their new full-length work, The Big Top in the Little Easy: Animals, Clowns, and Acrobats! – A traditional circus in a contemporary style! Host of Sparrows is an in house company at Dogtown Dance Theatre that specializes in classes from introductory to professional performance training in a variety of circus arts. Host of Sparrows is Richmond's first professional aerial circus troupe and The Big Top in the Little Easy is their first full-length production.



The Big Top in the Little Easy features an array of circus entertainment including aerial arts, partner acrobatics, contortion, stilt walking and more. This production is a circus arts show about Sammy, a janitor in black and gray who learns to see a world full of excitement and color through the circus. Host of Sparrows is working in collaboration with music composer Brett Zwerdling and the nonprofit organization Puppets Off Broad for this performance. Dogtown wants the Richmond community to experience the magic of the circus through Host of Sparrows. Tickets will be $10 for children and cushion seating and $15 for adults.



Host of Sparrows will also offer a variety of introductory circus workshops to the community at 3:30PM each Sunday of the show weekends (October 16 and 23). The two main workshops will be in partner acrobatics and aerial silks. The workshops are donation based with a suggested donation of $10.



Dogtown Dance Theatre provides a name for independent artists to create and present their work in movement, visual, and music arts. We seek to enlighten our local community by fostering expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations.



