Doll Is Redefining off-Duty Luxury with a Line of Athleisure Focused Womenswear Meant to Empower and Enrich

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2017 --Doll, the breakthrough new casualwear focused label on a mission to empower, enrich and evolve by redefining off-duty luxury apparel, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Described as everything from 'dancer off-duty' to 'luxury streetwear,' Doll has created a lane of its own by upping the ante in athleisure with true luxe appeal. The Doll story was born of a simple notion; why can't off-duty dressing flatter, enhance and accentuate the female form just as ready-to-wear does? Doll aims to empower women in all that they do; from muses and campaign stars to customers.



"The Doll concept was born out of a frustration with sub-standard casualwear. Inspired by traditional dancewear, Doll offers women an off-duty wardrobe that flatters, enhances and accentuates the female form," says founder and creative director Angela Simiana. "From organic cotton sweatshirts to stretch bamboo cotton joggers, this is a debut collection designed for women everywhere."



Defined by a timeless, understated aesthetic, Doll apparel features subtle, feminine embellishments that will become brand signatures as each collection develops. Whether corsetry-inspired ribbon bows, structural pleats, cut-out detailing or draped necklines, this is luxe casualwear infused with a soft, delicate edge.



The Doll line has been heavily influenced by traditional dancewear. Inspired by the technical silhouettes needed for ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap and contemporary dance, tights have been cut with a high waist, reverse V-detail that frames the small of the back and without a front seam for a second-skin fit.



Rather than being led by a traditional fashion calendar, the company aims to design clothes that become a core part of every repertoire. From first sketch to final stitch, Doll is driven by a love of eco-friendly design, a love of fashion and beyond all else, a love of women.



"What sets Doll apart from the rest? A supremely feminine touch, imagined with a contemporary twist; endless ribbon tie details, soft draped necklines and structural pleats convey a sense of off-duty elegance," adds Simiana. "Doll are wholeheartedly anti-fast-fashion and are keen to launch as a seasonless brand; rather than following a fashion-led calendar, every collection will become a core part of the brand repertoire."



DOLL is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2i0IH4C.



About Doll

We are Doll. Some have described our style as 'dancer off-duty'. Others as 'luxury streetwear'. We've even been called 'form-accentuating loungewear'. One thing's for certain; we're on a mission to redefine the meaning of luxury apparel. We are ethically minded, we are female focused and we're uncompromising in our approach to design, craftsmanship and manufacturing.