Dome Combines the Apple Watch and iPhone Charger Into a Single Elegantly Designed Dock

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --Dome, the elegantly designed and clutter free Apple Watch and iPhone charging dock, is now live on Kickstarter and seeking to raise funds to bring their project to life.



Dome is truly a wonder in design. The product is precision machined using CNC technology out of a solid piece of aluminum alloy. At its core resides the Apple inductive charger and the Apple Lightning cable. Excess cable is wrapped around the base, thereby minimizing clutter making for a piece that looks beautiful even standing alone.



Dome features an adjustable Lightning Cable mount to assure the dock works even with bulky iPhone cases. All of this is seamlessly integrated, and complemented with finishes that pair perfectly with the Apple devices.



"I couldn't stand the cluttered look of the tangled charging cables on my wife's night stand. I grabbed a paper and created a few sketches, then a few more," said Alfred Barabas, Founder of Defined Corp.



"This was the beginning of what would eventually become the design for the Dome. I wanted a product that looks great with and without your devices and makes it extremely easy to connect and disconnect your phone or watch even one handed and in the dark," Barabas continued.



For those looking to indulge in style, Designed Corp. commissioned the work of renowned jewelry designer Cindy Pankopf to craft a Gold color Dome with individually hand-seated Swarovski Crystals. The special Dome is going to produced in extremely limited numbers and will retail for $5000.



Dome measures a solid 235 grams with a 12cm diameter in a perfect saucer shape. It measures 2cm in height and is produced in Aerospace Grade, T6061 Series Alloy. It is available in 5 different finishes (Black, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold.)



Dome starts at $49 on Kickstarter for early backers with premium models available at an additional cost. After the campaign, Dome will be available for $99 MSRP in Black, Space Gray, and Silver while the premium Gold and Rose Gold colors will be available for $129 MSRP.



The Dome iPhone and iWatch Charging Dock is now live on Kickstarter and available here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1163121769/dome-charging-dock-for-apple-watch-and-iphone



About Defined Corp.

Southern California based Defined Corp. was created with a mission to develop elegant, functional and exceptionally defined quality accessories, the founders and team members of Defined Corporation have a proven track record of creating cutting edge designs and solutions in the consumer electronics and automotive electronics industry for the last decade. For more information on Defined Corp. visit: http://www.definedcorp.com