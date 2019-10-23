Domy to Unveil New Natural Toothpaste at 126th Canton Fair

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Domy is honored to announce its participation at the 126th Canton Fair from October 23rd to October 27th (Booth No.: Area C, 15.2 Hall - G18). On the occasion of the exhibition, DOMY will unveil its latest lineup of natural toothpaste to overseas buyers.



Canton Fair, known as the China Import and Export Fair, is an influential trade show with the largest scale, the widest range of exhibit variety, the most extensive overseas buyers and the highest business turnover. It takes place twice a year in Guangzhou, China, for every spring and autumn. The coming 126th Canton Fair will continue to a one-stop sourcing platform where quality suppliers showcase their latest developments. Also, global buyers can communicate with industry professionals and have insights into the newest design of products.



As one of the leading oral care companies in China, Domy is working on this international trade fair. Domy Chemical Co., Ltd. is an expert at personal care products with 18 years of experience. It has a full range of personal care products, including toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, etc. All the products are certified to International Halal, GMPC, and ISO22716. The high-quality products and superior customer services enable Domy to establish a global business network and earn it a high reputation in the industry.



What highlights the show should be the new arrivals of natural toothpaste. The latest collection will debut during the exhibition, including charcoal toothpaste, fruit-flavored toothpaste, and herbal toothpaste. All Domy's toothpaste contains zero mineral oil, artificial pigment, and paraben corrosion. The natural formula and food-grade ingredients can maintain oral hygiene but do not harm the human body. That's the reason why Domy natural toothpaste is growing in popularity among global buyers. Also, its OEM services are well recognized by global vendors.



It is worth mentioning that Domy's charcoal toothpaste features strong stain removal efficiency. It can effectively reduce stains and whiten teeth. Also, fruit-flavored toothpaste can remove the smell of the mouth with its unique aromas of fruits, bringing consumers a confident smile. As for herbal toothpaste, it contains tranexamic acid, which can effectively protect gums, reduce stains, and prevent plaque. Herbal toothpaste can also strengthen enamel and keep healthy teeth and periodontal tissue. Long-Term use of Domy natural toothpaste can maintain oral health.



Domy at Canton Fair welcomes any inquiry about natural toothpaste!



Domy Chemical Co., Ltd. is founded in 1989 in Zhongshan, Guangdong, China. It has 18 years of experience in manufacturing personal care products. The firm's production base covers an area of 20000 square meters, with a building area of 40000 square meters. At present, the annual production capacity of toothpaste is more than 20000 tons, and the production capacity of washing products is more than 10000 tons. The company has been certified to International Halal, GMPC, and ISO22716. Domy Chemical Co., Ltd. has become one of the leading enterprises in the oral care industry.



