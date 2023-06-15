Don Cargil BPN Examiner Wins 4 Major Awards

Ealing, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --Don Cargill The UK's most senior polygraph (lie detector) examiner wins yet another award for polygraph excellence.



Mr Cargill has just been awarded the best polygraph examiner of 2023 at the 7th annual awards ceremony sponsored by SME News.



This is the fourth award in a row won by Mr Cargill and his company including

Most trusted supplier of polygraph services 2022

Polygraph Company of the Year 2022



In 2022 Mr Cargill was awarded the lifetime achievement Award for polygraph excellence by the British and European Polygraph Association



Mr Cargill has been conducting polygraph tests since graduating from the leading Polygraph Academy in the United States in 2006.



He is the current chairman of the Prestigious polygraph association "The British and European Polygraph Association" which is the largest polygraph Association in the UK.

Don is also a FULL member of the American Polygraph Association as well as a member of the American Association of Police Polygraphers.



Don who conducts polygraph tests from his Ealing Common Office is Lonon is also the inventor of the Worlds first Aumotated Polygraph System - VAST



Don has solved many high-profile cases in his career and is a highly sought-after National and international speaker who last year alone spoke at over 100 events



The BPN tests at its modern offices in Ealing Common which is convenient for the tube and local parking