Don Cargill Wins Polygrapher of the Year 2023

Ealing, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2023 --The UKs longest serving polygraph examiner Don Cargill wins Best Polygrapher of the Year 2023 at the seventh annual Greater London Enterprise awards



The award was sponsored SME News

Don Cargill who conducts polygraph tests from his office in Ealing Common in West London was delighted to receive the award said "The award is testimony to all my hard-working colleagues at the office and our loyal and wonderful client base"



This award is the fourth award presented to the British Polygraph Network over the past two years. It follows major awards for the Polygraph Company of the Year 2022, Greater London Polygraph Company of the Year 2022 and the most trusted polygraph service company in the UK of the Year 2023.



Don, qualified in America in 2006 and has since conducted thousands of tests all over the World