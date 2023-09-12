Don Casino Entertainment Agency Welcomes Angie Newman as Their New Talent Booking Specialist

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2023 --Don Casino Entertainment Agency is thrilled to welcome Angie Newman as its new talent booking specialist. With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Newman brings an extensive knowledge of experience as an actor, talent scout, booking agent, and sales manager, to this new role. She has traveled the world on more than 100 cruises as a talent manager and has considerable knowledge in providing quality customer service, negotiations and closure, and leadership within the industry.



Not only will she be managing the direct bookings and calendars for Don Casino Entertainment Agency's roster of talent, but also promoting and representing their interests in the cruise industry, land venues, and international markets. Her considerable background includes making deals, interfacing with agents and clients, negotiation skills, persuasive sales closure, and the ability to influence and persuade.



Don Casino Entertainment Agency is proud to welcome Angie Newman to the team in her new role. Her unparalleled expertise in talent booking, along with her professionalism and passion, are sure to provide an increase in quality of service to the Agency's clients. Don Casino looks forward to the improved client service that Angie's addition will bring.



About Don Casino Entertainment Agency

Don Casino Entertainment Agency is a leading talent agency that represents over 500 guest entertainers seeking work in the cruise industry, land venues, and international markets. Don Casino provides its clients with a comprehensive range of services, including talent booking and public relations. Don Casino is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service and to helping them achieve their goals.



For more information about Don Casino Entertainment Agency, please visit dcptalent.com.