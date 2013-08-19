Don Reyes Dominican Premium Aged White Rum Awarded Gold Medal by TheFiftyBest.com

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2013 --The award-winning online guide to fine living, TheFiftyBest.com recently rated the finest in wines and spirits and has bestowed the Gold medal honor to Don Reyes Dominican Premium Aged White Rum in the aged rum category. The guide recently hosted an Aged Rum Tasting, where 24 contenders were evaluated for distinguished “Best Aged Rum” awards for 2013.



Using a professional criteria, the pre-qualified panel of judges blind-tasted the aged rums and rated them individually on a 1 to 5 point scoring system with 5 being the best. After tallying the scores, medals were awarded based on the judges’ impressions.



Don Reyes Dominican Premium Aged White Rum has been aged for 2 years by the solera method and filtered twice, once through carbon filter and secondly by a sheet filtration. According to the rum’s distributor, Hector Reyes, CEO of Luscious Vines Wines, this system of filtering removes the caramel color without taking away the rum's taste and complexities.



This rum is produced under strict temperature control and barred-aged in French oak where it develops its distinctive flavor. The combination of our modern facilities, our expert rum artisan and the unique flavor of the Dominican sugarcane has resulted in a rum of the highest quality.



TheFiftyBest.com is an award-winning online guide to fine living, featuring rated listings from on unbiased surveys and proprietary tastings judged by food, wine/spirits journalists, and connoisseurs. Adhering to strict rules and rigorous methodology. TheFiftyBest.com achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluation. For more information, visit http://www.theFiftyBest.com.



About Luscious Vine Wines

Luscious Vines Wine Company started as a niche wine company importing premium semi sweet wines from Chile. They have built their clientele base through education, sales event and promotions. These promotions were part of their marketing strategy, “just present the brands to customers and they will follow”.



From 2008 to the present, Luscious Vine Wines has conducted educational tasting in the Metro NY area and as a result, has grown their customer base exponentially. Over the past 4 years, Luscious Vine Wines has expanded their portfolio to include wines from Spain, sparkling from Italy, American ports and a new exciting brand called Tropical, it is the first combination of Sangria with coconuts, pineapple, strawberry and peach. The Luscious Vines Wine is a premium wine and vinified in a unique way to give this wine its luscious mellow taste. Their wine collection of semi-sweet, ranges from semi sweet Cabernet to Moscato. Their mission is to bring exciting brands that will be appreciated by the consumer’s palate. For more information, log on to http://lusciousvines.com/