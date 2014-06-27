Donate to Education. $20 Gives 4 Orphans 3 Months Lunch

Kampala, Uganda -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --Please donate so that we get education, scholastic materials, improve nutrition and income to 500 orphans and their care givers in remote western Uganda. The project will provide scholastic materials, pay school fees, give out beans and maize seeds for planting plus chicken to 500 orphans and vulnerable children aged 6-24 years. 300 of the orphans and vulnerable children will be females while 200 will be males.



$20 Will provide lunch to 4 orphans for three months

$25 will provide sanitary pads for 5 female orphans for 4 months

$50 provides 10 books and 10 pens to 5 orphans

$75 will provide 5 orphans with beans and maize planting seeds

$160 will provide school uniform for 3 orphans

$200 will pay school fees for 5 orphans in vocational school



PLEASE DONATE NOW!!!. FEW DAYS TO EXPIRY OF THE CHALLENGE HELP US BE RESPONSIBLE. EDUCATE US111



About The Environmental Conservation & Agricultural Enhancement Uganda

The Environmental Conservation & Agricultural Enhancement Uganda (Eco-Agric Uganda) is a registered Organisation under the Uganda registrar of Companies – as a Company Limited by Guarantee with no share capital. The organisation was established in 2007 and enjoys over 7 years experience in providing services related to capacity building, research, and trainings in livelihood improvement sectors such as agriculture, entrepreneurship and financial management, health, environmental conservation, and oil and gas governance.



The organisation cherishes and builds on 5 core values which include; a)Transparency and Accountability; b) Innovativeness & Professionalism; c) Partnerships and Networking; d) Gender equality; and e) Commitment to Sustainable Development of communities that takes into account contemporary cross cutting issues like HIV/AIDS, Climate Change, Oil and Gas Development, MDGS, and National Development Plans and Strategies.



*Offices/Location:*

The organisation has two offices, that is, *(i)* Field Coordination Office

in Hoima Town Council, Hoima District; and *(ii)* Head Office at Najjera,

Kira Town Council, Wakiso District.



*Vision:*

Eco-Agric Uganda is guided by a vision of improved agriculture for a

healthy population and environment.



*Mission:*

Eco-Agric Uganda strives to create improved livelihoods through trainings

and capacity building, disease prevention, agricultural transformation and

maintaining a healthy environment.