Washington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --Many people consider donating their car for a good cause (and for a tax credit). However, American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) has been going far beyond a tax credit, with their additional offers of a $200 VISA Gift Card, as well as a 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher.



Due to popular demand, ACCA has decided to extend their offer of a $200 VISA Gift Card, plus a 3 day, 2 night vacation voucher, as a thank you gift for car donations in NJ.



"To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both a $200 VISA Gift Card, and a free vacation, is the most generous among all car donation services in New Jersey -- perhaps the entire country" stated Joe Way, Director of ACCA. "And we will continue to offer it, as log as we are able to."



ACCA is an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, and financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer.



ACCA's assistance helps these families afford the safest, most effective, alternative treatments available.



In order to fund their efforts, they have been accepting vehicle donations in New Jersey for over 15 years.



ACCA also accepts car donations in Connecticut (where the VISA and vacation offers are also available), and will soon expand their car donation service into every state in the country.



To donate your car NJ, (or elsewhere), or learn about their efforts in helping children with cancer, visit their website at http://GiveToKids.net, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254).