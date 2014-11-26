DonatePages.com Announces New Crowd Funding Website Redesign

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --DonatePages.com, owned and operated by Fusta Group LLC, is proud to announce the new redesign of its crowd funding and fundraising website. The DonatePages.com crowd funding website has a fresh new look, user-friendly navigation and new campaign search functionality. These are just some of the new features you will enjoy.



The new crowd funding website has only three top navigation links located at the top making it less confusing for users. These top navigation links are 1) Browse Projects, 2) Start Your Projects, and 3) How it works. DonatePages.com believes that keeping it simple helps users easily browse or create campaigns. One of the main goals was to build a user-friendly and simple to navigate site.



The new design allows the users to quickly find the contents thanks to its easy hierarchical structure. DonatePages.com hopes that you will enjoy browsing and creating crowd funding campaigns on their new site and encourage users to share and spread the word about campaigns in order to increase exposure. Doing so will help increase the chances for people asking for funding to receive more donations.



About DonatePages.com

DonatePages.com was created to help anyone fundraise and collect donations for any project, charity, cause or individual needs. Our community is filled with people that have great ideas. Making those ideas a reality is not always easy. The main reasons why ideas never come to fruition is lack of funding and exposure.



Donatepages.com helps you create a fundraising campaign for your idea or project fast and helps you getting the word out to the crowd funding community telling them what you are working to accomplish.



