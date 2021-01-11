Donation to Toys for Tots for Every Vehicle Sold from Gary Barbera's Lot

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2021 --Every Vehicle sold from Barbera's Lot = a Brand New Gift for Toys for Tots!



For over 30 years children in America have benefitted from the Marine Toys for Tots annual holiday collection. Covid -19 this year made the collection of the toys more challenging while simultaneously increasing the need for donations. Families who were already struggling with food insecurity and financial difficulties because of the virus restrictions were also faced with trying to provide a joyful time for their children during the holidays.



Because clients chose Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard in November and December They all helped to give children in our area a Holiday to Remember.



Barbera Cares made a generous donation to Toys for Tots in honor of their Barbera Clients.



You helped spread the cheer to children in our local area this year.



"Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard did not physically collect Toys for Tots due to COVID safety recommendations, said Gary Barbera, as we have in the past 30 years. Our Showroom would be packed with toy donations from our families and friends, our employees, and our community. We did not wish to pause our annual support because the need is so great so we elected to donate financially to the foundation similar to a Virtual Toy Donation."



Lieutenant General James Laster relayed in a thank you to Gary Barbera that the Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers worked tirelessly to make sure 96% of every dealer donated went to provide toys, books, games, and other gifts to children in need. The generosity really made a difference to children whose moms and dads have been struggling.



