Kevin Harrington Infomercial Industry Pioneer and Digital Donations Join Forces for Charity

Melville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2014 --Digital Processing Solutions, developer of the Digital Donations™ fundraising and marketing software, announced today the addition of Kevin Harrington to advise the company as it expands its reach into the direct response industry. Mr. Harrington is a pioneer and principal architect of the infomercial industry over the last 30 years. He will act as a liaison between the company’s non-profit clients and the direct response industry.



Keith Orlean, President of Digital Processing Solutions, said, “ Kevin’s background and experience within the direct response industry is unparalleled. As we continue to expand our alternative fundraising capabilities, the direct response industry provides a wide variety of media, including DRTV, radio, mail, print advertising and the Internet for which to reach donors on behalf or our non-profit partners. Our charity partners will have the opportunity to be included in direct-response programs where marketers will create a call to action for donations during the sale and checkout process.”



Kevin Harrington “As the direct response industry continues to evolve brands and marketers are continuously seeking new methods to improve sales. Associating products with a specific cause is a proven way to increase brand awareness and consumer confidence, which studies have shown, also lead to an increase in sales. I look forward to working with Digital Donations to develop a cause marketing strategy and presenting their fundraising solutions to the direct response industry. I believe this could be a paradigm shift in the way marketers present products.”



About Kevin Harrington

In 1984, Kevin produced one of the direct response industry’s first 30-minute infomercials. Since then, he has been involved with over 500 product launches that resulted in sales of over $4 billion worldwide with 20 products that reached individual sales of over $100 million. Kevin’s company As Seen On TV, Inc. acquired the web property AsSeenonTV.com. AsSeenOnTV.com represents a highly trafficked catalog of direct response products with over two million customers, 700,000 email registrants and hundreds of thousands of unique visitors each month. Due to his extensive resume, TV Producer Mark Burnett selected Kevin as an investor “Shark” on the ABC television series Shark Tank. The show gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their products to a panel of acclaimed judges in hopes of turning their ideas into a successful business reality. He recently released a book entitled “Act Now: How I Turn Ideas into Million-Dollar Products” that chronicles his life and experiences in the DRTV industry.



About Digital Processing Solutions

Digital Processing Solutions (DPS) provides professional fundraising services and technology for non-profits and merchants that seek to build a community or national based “philanthropic” program. DPS provides a comprehensive suite of alternative fundraising and marketing solutions (Digital Donations™) that can integrate with multiple payment acceptance devices. This includes retail point-of-sale, ATM’s, smart phones (proximity text based cause marketing), online shopping carts, information kiosks and Video on Demand and WiFi services that are utilized in the hospitality industry. Our stated mission is to help non-profits reach their fundraising goals through introduction, partnership and collaboration with payment processors, industry executives and independent sales organizations. http://www.digitaldonations.org