Dongcheng Electronic Smart Locker: Key to Home Delivery Paradox

Thanks to these lockers, the carriers and postal operators delivering those parcels are keener than ever to break the monopoly of home delivery, and to upgrade their own offerings in out-of-home delivery. Nevertheless, things have unfolded uneasily at the beginning of the new coronavirus. The huge increase in parcel volumes thanks to Covid-19 was a sharp shock to the system, a vision of demand spiraling out of control and of insufficient space, people and time to manage it all. Of course, posts and carriers adapted fast, and the worst consequences were very temporary, especially under the help of parcel lockers. It was all hands to the pump, and many posts and carriers suffered a serious deterioration in operating performance.



The impact was huge. In addition to the rises shown above, the likes of An Post, Yamato and Australia Post all reported parcel volume growth well over 50% year-over-year.



Right now, the industry has a handful of years before those exceptional volumes become the norm. At that time we will, of course, see continued investment in infrastructure: in more vehicles, more sheds, more urban depots, more people, etc. But the question has to be asked: can posts and carriers afford to keep building, hiring, and driving more forever?



For some, maintaining that level of investment for as long as e-commerce keeps growing will become economically unsustainable. For others, it's just undesirable. Either way, the growing recognition is that the alternative is to reduce the percentage of parcels they deliver to-door, to consolidate deliveries and improve capacity without building new infrastructure, by routing more deliveries through out-of-home delivery or pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) options.



Parcel lockers are poured tremendously into the market especially during the covid-19 to ease the pain of the delivery industry. China – a market in which 33.9 billion parcels were delivered in the first half of 2020 – realized this a long time ago, and the market has been flooded with around 350,000 locker banks and one million parcel shops to provide guaranteed first time delivery at B2B locations and the ability to consolidate drop-offs.



This is why in the past few months PUDO projects around the world, with major national and international parcel carriers and posts investing in long-term efforts to both improve their out-of-home delivery options and encourage more consumers to adopt them.



So what steps are carriers taking? In Japan, Yamato just signed a historic deal with Doddle as part of its Next 100 transformation plan, with the intention to further the development of their nationwide PUDO network. For Yamato, PUDO is part of their twin focus on sustainability and customer-centricity – pick-up and drop-off locations will enable more flexibility for consumers in the world's fourth largest e-commerce market, where home deliveries currently hold a 99% share.



Finally, in Australia, Australia Post has rapidly rolled out its Collect & Return PUDO offering to post offices and third-party stores in partnership with Doddle. The service is designed to maximize the value of their extensive post office network and its role in local communities, as well as improve the sustainability of Australia Post's overall delivery network.



Covid-19 might be making consumers spend much more time at home, but it has made carriers around the world pull back from focusing exclusively on home deliveries.



About Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Dongcheng Electronic Co., Ltd. was established in 1998, headquarter in Hangzhou, with more than 500 employees including almost 100 R&D engineers. Owning two production base and one office building, which covers over 100000 ?. We are dedicated to the development, production and marketing of intelligent lockers with main products ranging from parcel lockers, smart lockers to refrigerated lockers. Believing in "Tech makes life better, Intelligence makes life easier", Dongcheng will keep on making innovations and development and is always eager to provide a better turnkey solution of smart locker to our customers.