Donovan Group Adds Award-Winning School Communication Professional to Team

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2021 --Holly Henderson, an award-winning and widely respected school communication professional, has joined the Donovan Group team as a communication strategist.



In her new role, Henderson will work with public schools and districts across the United States, assisting with content creation, communication planning, visual storytelling, social media, graphic design, crisis communication and various other efforts.



Before joining the Donovan Group, Holly served as marketing and communication specialist for the School District of Baraboo. She received the 2019 Wisconsin School Public Relations Association Lighthouse Award, along with 10 Awards of Excellence and four Awards of Merit from WSPRA.



"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Holly to the Donovan Group team as we continue to expand our work and services to schools and districts throughout the United States," said Joe Donovan, president of the Donovan Group. "As a district-based communication manager, Holly earned a stellar reputation across the state of Wisconsin for her work on behalf of the students, staff and families of the district she served. We are excited that she will now leverage her expertise, passion and talents to the benefit of our school district clients across the country."



Over the course of her career, Henderson has presented and served as a keynote speaker at numerous conferences and events for WSPRA, the National School Public Relations Association, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.



Before serving in school communication, Henderson was a copy editor and advertising executive for Capital Newspapers. She received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.



About Donovan Group

Founded in 2004, the Donovan Group is a national leader in education-focused communication and community engagement. Over the years, the firm's work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. Its clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts.



The firm has offices in Wisconsin, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Donovan Group's services include communication planning, ongoing communication support, surveys, video production, content creation, graphic design, communication audits and bond and referendum assistance.



To learn more about the firm and its work, visit https://www.donovan-group.com.