Donovan Group Expands K-12 Crisis Communication Services Nationwide

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2018 --A Wisconsin school communications firm that has helped hundreds of schools and districts manage difficult situations is expanding its crisis communications services nationwide.



The Donovan Group provides consulting, coaching and content creation that are vital during times of crisis for a school or district. Its services include a 24/7 hotline staffed 365 days a year and live crisis communications counsel provided by experienced crisis communications professionals. Its team delivers custom talking points, parent letters, news releases, social media posts and other written content when school leaders must communicate quickly.



Member districts also have access to online crisis planning templates, webinars and other key professional development resources.



"Today's schools and districts are often faced with very serious urgent or crisis situations that can arise at any moment and require quick and accurate communication from superintendents, principals and other administrators," said Joe Donovan, president of the Donovan Group. "A rapidly increasing number of school districts in Wisconsin, Iowa and elsewhere have turned to us to help them manage these incredibly difficult situations. We are now taking what we've learned to expand our crisis communications services to schools and districts across the United States."



The Donovan Group's crisis communications services are now available to a wide range of educational organizations, including state associations serving school administrators, superintendents, school boards and principals. They are also available to individual schools and districts.



Now in its 10th year, the Donovan Group is headquartered in Milwaukee and has offices in Iowa and Illinois. In addition to crisis communications, the public relations and marketing firm offers a wide variety of services, including communications planning, referendum assistance, surveys, video production, media relations, content creation, editing and graphic design.



The firm focuses solely on the needs of public schools and districts in the United States. Its team includes education policy experts, former journalists, content writers, website developers, videographers, copy editors, project managers and support staff.



To learn more about the Donovan Group's crisis communication services, visit https://donovan-group.com/crisis.