Donovan Group Intelligence Delivers Surveys, Data Analysis to Schools and Districts Nationwide

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --The Donovan Group, a national leader in education-focused communications and community engagement, is expanding its survey, polling, focus group and data analysis services through the launch of Donovan Group Intelligence.



By integrating proven research methods and emerging best practices, technology and experience, Donovan Group Intelligence empowers schools and districts to collect, store, examine and manage data from students, staff, parents, non-parent community members and others.



As part of this effort, the firm has added Perry Hibner, an experienced school communications professional and former journalist, to serve as lead survey strategist in Illinois and Wisconsin. In this role, Hibner will help expand Donovan Group Intelligence.



"While we have provided surveys, focus groups and data analysis to our clients for many years, we are now thrilled to welcome Perry Hibner to our team as we expand this work through Donovan Group Intelligence," said Joe Donovan, president of the Donovan Group. "Now more than ever, it is critical for schools and districts to leverage data to engage stakeholders in more meaningful ways. We are excited to move forward with these efforts in both Illinois and Wisconsin."



Prior to joining the Donovan Group, Hibner served as the director of communications for a decade for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. He also served for six years as the executive director of the MCPASD Education Foundation. In those roles, he oversaw communication for both the district and its foundation, taking the lead on fundraising strategies, events, planned giving, newsletters, website management, communication planning and crisis communications.



Hibner has also served as a high school social studies teacher and substitute teacher. He worked for the Wisconsin State Journal for nearly 25 years, including the last 15 as assistant sports editor. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a history minor and teaching certification from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.



Donovan Group Intelligence offers online surveys on a variety of topics, including virtual learning, climate and culture and referendum and bond efforts, along with quick, dipstick-style surveys. The firm's research methodologies stress engaging the entire school district community and using unique methods for disaggregating data to separate the signal from the noise.



The firm also provides polling, focus groups and analysis, with methodologically appropriate data disaggregation, reports and presentations and password-protected data dashboards that make data come alive and become actionable.



About Donovan Group

Founded in 2004, the Donovan Group delivers a variety of communications and marketing services to public schools and districts nationwide. Over the years, its work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. The firm's clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts.



To learn more about Donovan Group Intelligence, visit https://www.dgintelligence.com.