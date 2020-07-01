Donovan Group Launches National Communication Plan for School Reopening

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --The Donovan Group has released a new communication plan to help school districts across the country communicate clearly and proactively as they prepare to reopen their buildings in the 2020-21 school year.



The National Communication Plan for Reopening Schools provides a month-by-month roadmap to help drive school districts' communication efforts this summer and well into fall. It includes recommended communication tactics to reach district stakeholders with critical information and updates, along with a series of templates. The plan is available for public school district leaders and communication professionals at no cost.



The Donovan Group's team will also create customized school reopening communication plans for individual states and districts upon request.



"As school districts nationwide prepare to reopen their buildings for the upcoming school year, they must actively communicate with their families, staff, students and community members," said Joe Donovan, president of the Donovan Group. "With this national plan, we aim to give school district leaders the guidance, templates and support they need to keep their communities informed during what is a very unusual and challenging time in public education. We are very pleased to offer this resource as we continue to find ways to support public schools and the students they serve."



The plan is an extension of the work the firm has done over the past several months related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring education leaders have the resources they need to communicate effectively during extended school closures. It is intended to serve as a guide, as the specific strategies and tactics a district uses may depend on its reopening plan, guidance the district has received from state and local entities and the status of COVID-19 in a particular state or region.



In addition to outlining how district leaders can best communicate in the weeks leading up to the first day of school, the plan provides guidance and templates for responding to a variety of situations. These include a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19, a change in school schedules and addressing false rumors, among others.



About Donovan Group

Founded in 2004, the Donovan Group is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has offices in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The school public relations and marketing firm offers a wide variety of services, including communications planning, referendum assistance, surveys, video production, media relations, content creation, editing and graphic design.



To view the Donovan Group's National Communication Plan for Reopening Schools, visit https://donovan-group.com/reopen/.