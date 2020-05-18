Donovan Group Launches Weekly Digital Video Creation Service for Schools

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2020 --The Donovan Group, a national leader in school communication, has launched a new weekly digital video creation service for K-12 schools and school districts across the United States.



The service features an efficient process that combines in-house video, usually captured by administrators or teachers using their phones, with the firm's high-quality professional editing to address districts' needs during a time when engaging stakeholders virtually is more important than ever.



The videos may include short pieces that convey simple messages or more comprehensive videos that are several minutes in length. Regardless, each video incorporates best practices in grabbing the attention of individuals online and through social media.



"As school leaders continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures and social distancing, they are looking at more virtual ways to reach their stakeholders and keep their parents, staff, students and community members informed," said Jerry Gallagher, Donovan Group associate and the firm's expert on digital video. "We are thrilled to offer an efficient and cost-effective way to share districts' stories, provide updates to their stakeholders and build greater trust in their communities."



The Donovan Group team will work with district staff to determine the subject and approximate length of each video. District leaders, teachers or staff then record video footage using a digital camera or smartphone, uploading the raw files to a folder on the cloud. The firm's experienced school video producers then create an edited and polished version of the video.



The result is a weekly video school districts can share via social media and other platforms. The Donovan Group will also assist in these efforts, providing additional marketing support to ensure videos reach districts' target audiences.



The Donovan Group's team includes video production professionals, video editors and a former TV news reporter. To learn more about the firm's new digital video creation service for schools, visit https://donovan-group.com/video.



About the Donovan Group

The Donovan Group is a national school communication and community engagement firm that focuses exclusively on public education. Over the years, its work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.donovan-group.com.