Donovan Group to Offer Social Media Management Services

The Donovan Group, a Wisconsin-based public relations and marketing firm that serves schools and school districts, has officially launched its new full suite of social media services.



With the new service area, the firm will give schools and districts across the country the ability to better engage stakeholders through social media. This includes planning social media campaigns, writing and posting original content and managing multiple social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and others.



"The challenge that school and district leaders often face is that while they would like to have a robust social media public relations or marketing strategy, they simply do not have people available to make it work," said Joe Donovan, founder and president of the Donovan Group. "Our services now include day-to-day management of school and district social media efforts, giving our clients the ability to launch and maintain a cohesive, interactive presence online."



About The Donovan Group

The Donovan Group, founded in 2008, works with schools and school districts across the country. The firm provides traditional public relations and marketing services, including crisis communication, communication planning, crisis communication, digital marketing, training and content development. In all of its work, the firm focuses on engaging community members in the challenges and opportunities of their local public schools.



Social media management is the latest service the Donovan Group team will offer, backed by experienced digital marketing professionals who have managed social media campaigns for schools, districts, universities and a wide range of other organizations. The firm's team knows how to create content that engages key stakeholders, keeps followers updated on district news and tells each district's story in an effective way.



"Social media is an incredible communications tool for today's school leaders, and it's critical for schools and districts to leverage it as part of their community outreach strategy," said Donovan. "We are thrilled to launch this new service and help more educational organizations reach their stakeholders in ways never before possible."



The Donovan Group's clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts across the country. The firm also provide communications and consulting services to various state and national associations and organizations.



To learn more about the Donovan Group's new social media management services, along with the various other solutions the firm offers schools, districts and educational organizations, visit http://www.donovan-group.com/services/.