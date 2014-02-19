DonRay Petroleum, LLC Announces Completion of the DRP Grace #25 Well

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2014 --DonRay Petroleum, LLC, a privately held oil and gas company located in Oklahoma City, today announced the completion of the DRP Grace #25 joint venture well in Noble, County, Okla.



The DRP Grace # 25 well began production in July 2011 and the initial production was 17 barrels of oil, 9,000 cubic feet of gas and 600 barrels of salt water per day.



As of January 2014, the daily production has settled to approximately three barrels of oil and 6,000 cubic feet of gas per day. The cumulative production to date is approximately 2,126 barrels of oil, and 4.1 million cubic feet of gas.



According to Ray Corbitt Jr. President and joint venture manager of DonRay Petroleum, LLC., the producing formation will be water flooded in February 2014 to attempt to improve the daily production from this joint venture well going forward.



“The production results from the Cottage Grove formation in this Well have been lower than anticipated,” said Corbitt. “Hopefully the water flooding or enhanced injection will improve the daily production.”



