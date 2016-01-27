Fayetteville, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --DerekChampagne.com latest book Don't Buy A Duck: Stop Wasting Money & Only Do Marketing That Works! by entrepreneur, marketing expert, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of The Artist Evolution, Derek Champagne. Derek Champagne has written a new book Don't Buy A Duck: Stop Wasting Money & Only Do Marketing That Works! for professional practice owners (medical, dental, law firms, etc.) wanting an edge on the competition (or those just starting out), marketing directors who need a little help with aspects of overall marketing and entrepreneurs who are looking for someone to manage their advertising marketing. Derek Champagne's new International #1 Amazon best selling book, "Don't Buy A Duck" is now available on Amazon. Within these pages you'll discover the simple premise that marketing doesn't have to be a mystery. Whether the business owner desires a better grasp on small business marketing or to gain more advanced insight for bigger budgets, Don't Buy A Duck has examples and strategies to help marketers at all levels.



"Your business or practice deserves a chance to grow beyond what you ever imagined. This book is a valuable resource that walks alongside side of you to set up marketing effectively from the start!" -- Anne Duffy Editor & Publisher, Dental Entrepreneur Magazine



Champagne has amassed a treasure trove of knowledge on branding and marketing, and shares his sometimes candid, often chuckle-worthy, and always clear advice with his readers here in this guide to marketing made easy.



Starting with his own confession of how he learned the consequences of good money poorly spent (spoiler alert: it involves a yard sale, a station wagon, and a confused and frightened duck named Quackers), Champagne breaks down the mystery of marketing, one question at a time. Offering a thorough overview of the crisis points that strike fear into the hearts of startups and gold standard companies alike.



Champagne shines a light on solid solutions that help promote strategic thinking and consistent execution. Often business owners and entrepreneurs struggle with and are frustrated with the time, money, and energy spent on marketing not seeing a solid rate of return. Don't Buy A Duck is the perfect guide for business owners and entrepreneurs who feel lost and are struggling to get customers in their door and dollars in the drawer.



Don't Buy A Duck, provides a better understanding of how to strategically design and implement marketing that works. This book unpacks the whole process of branding your business and marketing your brand, soup to nuts: everything from how to conduct market research to how to write a marketing plan to how to brainstorm marketing strategy and brand identity documents.



In a singularly readable, friendly format, Champagne walks through tried and true tactics for advertising and promotion, never leaving the reader's side as they wind through what is no longer a mysterious experience.



Regardless of the marketing budget or how extensive a brand build is, Don't Buy A Duck is the indispensable guide to marketing strategy business owners and entrepreneurs been waiting for.



About Derek Champagne

A Fayetteville, AR native, Derek Champagne entrepreneurial spirit started from an early age. Derek Champagne has always been interested in fostering connections and finding an audience, in both the marketing and music fields. Now CEO of The Artist Evolution, a marketing, design and practice management firm he founded in 2007, Champagne helps businesses of all budgets design and implement marketing strategies that work. He's developed and managed brands and marketing campaigns in multiple industries from startups to household names. He has pioneered marketing strategies in the medical and dental communities, and has used his twenty-plus years of advertising, branding, and marketing experience to build a formidable business.



He is a frequent guest lecturer at business conventions and college business marketing classes covering marketing and social media subject matter. Champagne is endorsed by the ASDA as a trusted marketing resource, and he is an advisory board member and a guest contributor for national publication, Dental Entrepreneur Magazine. He is a frequent guest lecturer at business conventions and college business marketing classes covering marketing and social media subject matter. Champagne is also a nationally published musician who has made musical contributions to the soundtracks of television shows on ABC, MTV, Bravo, Oxygen, and the E! Channel. When he's not making music or marketing strategy, he enjoys volunteering for nonprofit organizations in his home state of Arkansas, spending time with his wife and two children, playing his guitar, enjoying the occasional game of golf, and staying actively involved in his church.