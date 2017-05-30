Don't Go Bankrupt by Seeking Critical Illness Insurance in Pasadena and Sherman Oaks

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --Critical illness insurance plans are an integral part of the income protection mix. However, many still count on life insurance and disability insurance that typically come up with great coverage. While disability insurance fails to pay out a lump sum, critical illness insurance provides one with funds after 30 days of diagnosis to help with recovery. The amount depends on the nature of the illness. Thus the policy is designed to help provide security for one's family and business even in the most critical situation. Legacy Partners Insurance and Financial Service is one such renowned financial firms that is committed to serving individuals, families, businesses and business owners by providing high-quality critical illness insurance in Pasadena and Sherman Oaks.



At Legal Partners, the professionals create critical illness plan that provides adequate protection in case of the unfortunate event. This is a specially dedicated policy which covers almost 12-21 medical conditions. This product is a rider or a stand-alone plan that aims to give one emotional and financial protections in the difficult time.



A critical illness can strike anytime. One has to prepare oneself to protect one's health today. This unique plan provides a lump-sum payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with a serious health-related condition like Angioplasty, Heart Attack, Kidney, Failure, Lung Disease, Liver disease, etc.



Over the years, the company has built a partnership with highest rated carriers who have at least 100-year history behind them. They create programs to help their clients achieve financial security in an ever-changing world. Being in the business for a long time, they have been able to make a name for themselves through integrity, honesty, dedication and excellence of their customer service.



To learn more about ad&d insurance in Burbank and Glendale and other insurance coverage, visit http://www.myagentla.com/



About Legacy Partners

Legacy Partners is a full service financial planning firm, that provides insurance and financial protection for individuals, families, businesses, business owners and their employees.