Don't Let Burst Pipes Ruin Your Holidays

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --According to the Insurance Information Institute, the fastest growing sector of Homeowners' claims are related to water damage and occur in the middle of winter. From this it can be inferred that a great many people end up with burst pipes each year.



The classic ways of protecting pipes is to leave water running at a slow drip, but this can quickly run up the water bills, or to wrap pipes in insulation or heat tape. The insulation is marginally effective and heat tape, while not adding to water usage, can quickly elevate an electric bill.



There is a better solution though, thermostat controlled heat tape installed on piping will only come into play when needed so it is more efficient than other methods and give pipes the very best protection against freezing this winter. Of course this isn't exactly a do it yourself project for the majority of homeowners, but with the help of Top Dog Handyman Services it can be accomplished at a very reasonable rate.



About Top Dog Professional Handyman Services

Located in Northern Virginia and owned by Rod Heiston, who has over 27 years of experience in the construction industry, Top Dog Professional Handyman Services is a Class A BLD licensed company that specializes in water leak detection, as well as residential and commercial renovations and repairs.



They use only commercial grade materials and take great pride in getting the job done right, first time, every time. They are here to serve with the skills and professionalism of a major contractor and all the friendliness of a neighborhood handyman.



For more information, please visit: http://www.topdogdoesitall.com/ or call 571-221- 5493 for a free consultation and estimate.