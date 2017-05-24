Don't Panic After a Fire: How to Remediate and Recover After Fire Damage

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2017 --A property fire will leave a homeowner devastated for months. During this stressful period, it will become difficult to plan accordingly for the next steps. Although, a fire is an overwhelming situation, the sooner the loss is mitigated, the better.



Prepare first by taking notes of the damaged items. Try to save receipts and create an inventory of all damaged items. Also, make sure to document every correspondence with your insurance company, to ensure there is no miscommunication between parties. Follow the recommended steps bellow during the first few days after your loss.



Following a loss, a property owner should not use any furniture impacted heavily by smoke. It may be intuitive to throw away any impacted furniture, but it is best to keep it to show to the insurance company. Do not attempt to wash impacted walls, leave this to a professional IICRC remediation company. The property owner, must make sure they do not use any computers, televisions, or any other electronic devices until they have been properly inspected and cleaned. Finally, do not use any medications, toiletries, and food that were impacted by the fire. Additionally, these items need to be saved for the insurance company so you can be properly reimbursed.



The next step is to hire a professional and licensed restoration company. A restoration company in Camden, NJ will have the proper licensing requirements and will know the proper techniques to restore your property. They will begin by properly cleaning all the walls, floors, ceilings, and furniture. If need be, they will remove any affected building materials from the premise. Finally, the restoration company will deodorize and disinfect all affected areas.



Property owners can depend on restoration companies to act as a dependable partner, restore the property to the proper condition, and work to the best level of care.