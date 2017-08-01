Don't Panic at the Sight of Mold: What Is Mold Removal and Remediation?

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --As a property owner, it is easy to confuse the processes of mold removal and mold remediation. It is essential to the know differences before hiring the right professional to compete the job. After reading this article, the property owner will know the key differences between the two and will be able to make an informed decision.



What is the difference between Mold Removal and Remediation?



If you can visibly see mold in your property, there is no need to spend money on expensive mold testing. At the first sight of mold, the simple solution is to remove it. Mold removal is defined as the following, "removing mold from the structure". Mold Remediation is part of the same process, but with a key difference. Mold remediation will prevent the problem from continuing and growing.



The Steps to Successful Mold Removal and Remediation



The mold remediation company in Bensalem, PA will complete an assessment of the structure and determine the source. Once the job is complete, another assessment of the area will be completed. The mold remediation company will complete tests to ensure that the mold has been removed and will not grow again in the same area. To properly remove mold, the remediation company will physically remove mold at its source and remove any moisture from the affected area. The remediation company will also complete contamination control and prevent the spread of mold to other areas in the property.



Cleaning the Affected Area



Once the mold is physically removed from the source, the air will be cleaned of airborne mold spores using a piece of equipment called a HEPA vacuum. This piece of equipment replaces filthy, mold infested air with clean air, through ventilation. The remediation company in New Jersey, will also use negative air containment. This is created by using air pressure machine and fans to attract clean air back into the contaminated area. This process also removes contaminated air from the property. The remediation company will have the equipment in your home for at least three days. Do not trust any mold remediation company who promises to complete the job in just one day.



Hiring the Right Remediation Company



Hiring the right mold remediation company can make the biggest difference. All mold remediation companies should be IIRC certified to remove mold and will use the safest procedures in your property. The IIRC certification ensures that the mold remediation company uses state mandated provisions to remove mold. Before hiring a mold remediation company in Gloucester county, NJ make sure that they have the proper certifications. The property owner should also make a list of questions to present the mold remediation company. Below are examples of appropriate questions:



A. "How has your company been removing mold?"

B. "Is your company state certified to remove mold in properties"?

C. "Can I have references from past clients?"

D. "How many days will you leave the equipment in the property?"



If the company can offer adequate answers to these questions, then they are the right choice for your home or business.



