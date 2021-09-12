Don't Put off Getting Physical Therapy for an Injury

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2021 --The COVID-19 pandemic had led to a reduction in activity for lot's people of all ages, but recently some individuals have started getting back out there -- sometimes, a little too far. Overtaxing unused bodies can lead to new or worsening old injuries. Physical therapists at Intermountain Healthcare are reminding people not to put off seeking help.



Caregivers have seen patients with a host of reasons for why they don't want to seek help, but Intermountain Healthcare physical therapist Enoch Mills says they're always willing to work around issues to get people the help they need.



"We take every precaution at our facilities but if someone has a concern about COVID-19 we can do telehealth visits at their home, and if it's about affordability we can work out a plan to fit a person's budget," said Mills. "The last thing we want is people suffering at home when they could be feeling better with a little help."



Mills said therapists can work out a plan to balance in person care with at home exercises to help a patient make progress with their injury.



The benefits of physical therapy are not just about recovering from an injury but strengthening parts of the body to avoid future problems. Therapists use a series of stretches, movements, and exercises to target a problem area. They also closely monitor a patient's progress to ensure the injury is healing properly.



Physical therapy also has other major benefits including:



Reducing or eliminating pain

- Avoiding surgery

- Recovering from or preventing a sports injury

- Improving balance

- Managing age-related issues



All Intermountain facilities are following strict COVID-19 safety protocols which include mask wearing and sanitizing all areas in between patient visits. Caregivers want to assure patients they are safe to visit and receive treatment. Some patients have heard Intermountain is limiting treatment, however outpatient services such as physical therapy are much less effective, and caregivers want to help where they can.



For more information, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/the-orthopedic-specialty-hospital/medical-services/physical-therapy/.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare or the Intermountain Healthcare Blog.