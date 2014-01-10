Don't Sit on Back Pain - Get Moving to Non-Invasive Approaches Says Pain Expert

Staten Island, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2014 --One would think that those working on manual labor would make up the patient population, but according to NYC-based Jack D’Angelo, MD from Calmare Pain Relief Solutions, a physician group which specializes in offering a non-narcotic and non-invasive solution for chronic pain, he is seeing a rise in patients who are experiencing neck and back problems, with sedentary lifestyles blamed for this negative trend.



“I equate the spine as a fuse box in your home. Each fuse goes to different rooms in the house. Same with the nerves surrounding your spinal cord (spinal nerves) each nerve going to different parts of the body such as your legs or arms. The challenge for the physician is to find its origins: what caused the damage and address the pain,” says Dr. D’Angelo. Over time, the nerves begin to stop working effectively. This is called radiculopathy. Its primary cause is an inflammation or pressure on a nerve in the back, which causes the nerve flow to the nerve to be altered.



Radiculopathy is a form of neuropathy, meaning that the nerves do not work as they should due to inflammation, compression, or irritation. The condition also can result from a progressive disease such as degenerative disc disease that can have debilitating effects. “Symptoms of radiculopathy include back pain, and depending on the location of the affected nerve; you might also feel neck pain and weakness. Radiculopathy in the lumbar, or lower, spine may result in pain, tingling, or numbness in that part of the back and into the legs,” explains Dr. D’Angelo.



To confirm a radiculopathy diagnosis and begin a treatment plan, the doctor will talk with you at length about your condition and ask you to complete a medical history and physical examination. In some instances, he may order a series of diagnostic tests such as X-rays, CT scans or MRI imaging that will help him detect the source of the problem. He also will work with you to determine the best course of treatment for your specific condition.



According to Dr. D’Angelo, the goal of treating a radiculopathy is to restore the affected nerve back to its normal function. Depending on the type of condition and its severity, a number of radiculopathy treatments may be needed to provide relief and an overall enhanced quality of life.



The condition may be treated with Calmare® Therapy, a non-narcotic, non-invasive medical procedure for the treatment of chronic pain. A “no pain” message is transmitted to the affected nerve through disposable surface electrodes that are applied to the skin in the region of the patient’s pain. “The perception of pain no longer exists when the “no pain” message replaces the pain by using the same pathway through the surface electrodes in a non-invasive manner. The patient’s pain intensity can be completely diminished for immediate relief of their condition,” explains Dr. D’Angelo.



The maximum benefit achieved through Calmare® Therapy often is achieved with multiple treatments. The patient may be able to experience long-lasting relief between subsequent treatments while enduring significant pain control. The time period between each treatment can depend on the underlying cause and severity of the pain as well as other factors.



“Pain is a part of life, however, we want to address, pain that is stealing your life. The goal is to help patients better manage their condition and feel a better quality of life and most importantly, get patients moving again and change their sedentary lifestyles.” advises Dr. D’Angelo.



For more videos and advice on coping with pain and non-invasive approaches including Calmare Pain Therapy, please follow our YouTube channel at: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9s0KvbIHyIQ5JZkMaZcOpQ?feature=watch



About Calmare Pain Relief Solutions - Calmare Pain Relief Solutions is a Physician group which specializes in offering a non-narcotic and non-invasive solution for chronic pain.



About Our Physicians - The physicians at Calmare Pain Relief Solutions, Christopher Perez, MD and Jack D'Angelo, MD, have been treating chronic pain patients suffering from neuropathies, failed back surgery, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD/CRPS),shingles and Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) and together have over 30 years of clinical experience treating chronic neuropathic pain.



About Calmare(R) Pain Therapy ("Scrambler" Therapy)

The Calmare(R) pain therapy device, commonly known as a "Scrambler" therapy machine, is a patented and proprietary, U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE mark-certified pain medical device for the non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment of chronic neuropathic and oncologic pain. The medical device uses a mulch-processor that creates a new pain association signal from pain source to brain, which replaces a "pain" signal with a "no-pain" signal. The new "no-pain" signal is delivered to the brain through surface electrodes, and can provide immediate to long-lasting pain relief for the patient.



Distributed by its licensee Competitive Technologies, Inc., the Calmare pain therapy has been administered to thousands of patients worldwide. It has shown efficacy in treating neuropathic and oncologic pain. Today, through a general services administration (GSA) preferred vendor number, Calmare is used throughout US military and Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals.