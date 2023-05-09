Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, makes door canopies for all kinds of applications, both residential and commercial. In a way, a door canopy is like having an umbrella for a door, and MASA Architectural Canopies can help make it an attractive part of the building. Contact their team today to learn more about adding a door canopy to any building.



There are several benefits to adding a canopy over an entrance door on a building. First and foremost is that the door and door frame will require less maintenance over the life of the door. This is because it is being shielded from the rain, snow, and sun that will work to deteriorate the door. It is important that a door canopy extend out far enough to provide protection for the entire door, as a short door canopy will only provide protection for the top portion of the door.



This door canopy that clients are looking to add can actually be turned into a design feature for the building. Rather than just having a basic rectangle poking out from the building over the door, clients might make it an arched covering. There are many ways to have a door canopy be more of a statement piece rather than just a utilitarian feature.



Of course, don't overlook the fact that a door canopy will also provide some shade from the sun for the door, and this will help with reducing the energy needs for the building. It will also provide some shade for the concrete or other materials just outside of the door, which also helps in keeping unwanted heat out of the building.



When clients think of a door canopy for their building, most times they are likely thinking of a main entrance where people enter and exit the building. But some buildings have other doors that could also benefit from a door canopy. For example, a building may also have a roll-up door for receiving shipments on a truck. Clients could add a door canopy over these larger doors, and they accomplish the same thing as an entrance door canopy does. It also helps to provide protection when loading and unloading. The team at MASA Architectural Canopies has been providing state-of-the-art door canopies for more than 20 years. Contact them today to learn more about adding a door canopy to any building.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.