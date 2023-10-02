Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2023 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, knows that door canopies are more than just a nice aesthetic feature for buildings. Whether they are for modern buildings, or beautiful historical buildings, door canopies provide important benefits for the building they are attached to. At MASA Architectural Canopies they can make any number of different door canopies that will make a difference in the appearance of the building and any businesses inside.



Most buildings that are constructed these days can often be referred to as boxes. They just don't have any architectural features that make them interesting or help them stand out from the rest; they have no personality, as some might say. When building owners add a door canopy to a building, it makes a dramatic difference and no longer looks like a box but now has some character, some distinctive features, and perhaps some color as well.



Believe it or not, a door canopy also can provide protection to the building itself. The door canopy provides protection from the weather for the door and the door opening. This helps to increase the longevity of the door which can be quite expensive if the door has special features or is made from different materials that are costly. It can also offer this same protection to anyone underneath the door canopy, which provides an opportunity for people to shake off water or snow before they enter the building.



While most people are thinking of normal doors on buildings, door canopies can be made for other door sizes and locations. For example, warehouses that have large roll up doors at docking locations can benefit with door canopies over these openings. Along with providing the enhanced protection like their smaller versions do for the building, they can also provide important protection for those things that are being loaded or unloaded.



The door canopies that they make at MASA Architectural Canopies come in all sizes, colors, and shapes. Whether clients want a half dome over a small door or a long channel over warehouse doors, they can take their existing lines to apply to any needs or develop a completely unique offering that will turn heads. Talk with their team to get started on adding door canopies to a building today.



