Doran Insurance Announces Annuities in Burlington and Macomb

Stronghurst, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --For those looking for a guaranteed stream of income throughout retirement, choosing an annuity may be the best option for them. Annuities offer an income from capital investment paid in a series of regular payments. Besides, it provides many other benefits that can help one make a financially secure retirement plan. However, there's no such thing as a free ride or a free lunch. So, before deciding, it is important to know those benefits and guarantees that the annuity provides.



When it comes to choosing from quality annuities in Burlington and Macomb, Doran Insurance is the right place to come in. They understand the need of an annuity given the increasing numbers of senior citizens in America in recent times. This is why they offer an indexed annuity that comes up with a decent percentage of up-front bonus and a guaranteed compound interest rate for a specific number of years.



Explanation is provided for a guaranteed compound interest. Obviously, the main reason to choose such a product is that it eliminates the risk and uncertainty for plan holders during their post-retirement, non-earning years.



The idea is to generate a regular income over a long period, upon investment. This is why Doran Insurance does not restrict themselves to a single carrier; rather they are now connected with a number of carriers to find the right rate for the senior citizens.



At Doran Insurance, the experts are always ready to give advise to the trusted clients and customers. They go above and beyond expectations to find the best rate. In addition to an annuity, Doran Insurance also offers a range of quality insurance products including homeowner's insurance, farm insurance, crop insurance, commercial, life and health insurance, car insurance in Aledo and Oquawka IL, and so on.



For more information and details, one can explore their official website where one will find out more about the company and information on the insurance coverage or call them at 800-976-6534 or 309-924-1361.



About Doran Insurance & Services

Doran Insurance & Services is a full-service independent insurance agency. They strive to focus on one's needs for the highest quality home, auto, life, and health insurance; coverage for one's farm and crops; commercial insurance products and bonding services.