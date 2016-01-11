Dormio Brings Customizing Options for Its Line of Organic Mattresses and Beds

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --Dormio (www.dormio.ca), a well known store for organic sleeping products offers customized mattresses and beds that adapt to varying sleeping needs. Made from 100% organic materials, these mattresses have a host of features that make it easy to modify them according to changing needs, shared Allen Smith, Business Development Executive. Elaborating further Smith also said that the company also had organic beds that could be customized to be softer on one side than the other.



According to health experts in Canada, at least seven hours quality sleep in a day is essential for good health. Since mattresses and other bedding materials play a crucial role for sleep, it is important that people focus on the mattresses – an aspect that most tend to overlook. Dormio Organic beds and mattresses are crafted with high quality organic latex at the core and padded with cotton or wool along with natural flame retardants.



Some features of their customized mattresses are:



Zippered Design: This enables opening the cover of the mattress and make changes to make it firmer or softer.



Dual Comfort Design: The mattresses are designed keeping in mind the body shape, height, weight and sleeping position to offer optimum comfort and support while sleeping.



Internal Layering: This refers to stacks of latex of different intensities at the core to meet different requirements of comfort and support. These layers are not glued making it possible to modify it as per body need.



Head to Toe Customization: This is a customization of significantly different body types wherein the third layer from the top is divided into five sections for detailed modifications.



G.O.L.S. Certified Organic Latex mattresses by Dormio are made from top quality materials that ensure durability, freshness, appropriate air circulation and supreme comfort. Their range of products include organic cotton bedding, pillows, sheets, mattress toppers and baby bedding apart from customized beds. You can visit the store at any of its locations or shop online to choose the ideal bedding for your needs.



About Dormio's mattresses

Dormio's mattresses and beds are fully organic made from natural materials like comprehensive organic latex, cotton and wool. Their wide ranging products come in various sizes and prices that cater to various needs. Every mattress has thick layers of wool for extra comfort and support that can be customized for different preferences.