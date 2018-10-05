Dos Tierras Introduces El Renacer De Mexico, a Compilation Album in Support of Mexico's Earthquake Rebuilding Efforts

Mexico City, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Dos Tierras, the creative collective made up of artists, producers, musicians and more, has come together to record a compilation album in support of earthquake disaster relief. The project is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



In September 2017, devastating earthquakes across Mexico left hundreds dead and affected more than 180,000 households where homes were either completely lost or damaged. The US Geological Survey has predicted the economic impact as a result of the wake will total from $1bn to $10bn USD. Efforts to rebuild are ongoing and Dos Tierras has banded together to do their part to help the affected communities.



"Compilado I: El Renacer de México" (translates to Compilation 1:The Rebirth of Mexico) was formed in response to the tragic earthquakes that shook Mexico last year. We are hoping to be able to support affected people by using our network, that includes music producers, artists, promoters and music fans," says Director Sergio Sanchez on the inspiration behind the project.



Compilado I is a digital and vinyl music compilation. It includes 15 original unpublished tracks by 17 producers and artists from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica and the United States. Limited edition art pieces by Santiago Pani are also available for the campaign. Backers of the project can choose to pledge and receive the digital album, the double vinyl, the limited edition silk screen print, tickets to the Dos Tierras 2019 music festival and even a personal DJ set at a private event of their choosing. The profits from the campaign will be used to build sustainable housing or community centers, managed by Bio Rebuild Mexico and Huerto Roma Verde.



"Initiatives like this provide a link for artists and audience to engage in taking action towards positive change in communities, in large and small scale. In this case helping people affected by a natural disaster," adds Sanchez. "This kind of projects teach us how to be proactive towards improving our surroundings with the different tools available to each of us, without depending fully on governmental organizations to achieve positive changes around us."



Dos Tierras' Compilado I is now live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2NUIKhr.



About Dos Tierras

Dos Tierras is a network of artists, creatives and producers that seeks to facilitate social and cultural changes through workshops, concerts and multidisciplinary artistic meetings. Based in Mexico but not limited to its territory, Dos Tierras functions around an annual festival in San Miguel de Allende, México, seeking to create connections that nurture respect for the roots and maintain a focus on the future.



For more information on Dos Tierras please visit https://www.dostierras.org.