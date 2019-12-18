Double-Ended Freestanding Bath Collection at JT Spas Now Offered with Substantial Discounts

Larne, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Summary: The freestanding bath has been around for a long time, but its popularity has always been high, and it has always been the preferred choice of bath by many. The luxurious look and feel of a freestanding bath is a big draw, and JT Spas fully understands this, being an outstanding freestanding bath supplier for years. Today, JT Spas goes even further with its offers with some new discounts for the double-ended freestanding bath collection on its site.



JT Spas is indeed a name to contend with in regards to all sorts of products designed specifically for the bathroom, and as a bathroom product supplier, JT Spas has everything customers could ever want in its range. Its selection of products is extensive, and customers can certainly find everything at JT Spas, from freestanding baths to steam showers, toilets, basins, radiators, taps, bathroom accessories such as holders and mirrors, and a lot more.



But most customers will agree that JT Spas has some gorgeous freestanding baths on the Internet, and these freestanding baths are sourced only from the best and most trusted bath manufacturers such as Charlotte Edwards, Lisna Waters, Synergy, Moods, and more. But for those who want the added comfort of a double-ended freestanding bath, there is plenty on offer at JT Spas as well. Double-ended freestanding baths are ultra-spacious and comfortable, and they are ideal for those who would like to relax and lounge in their bath for a good long time.



One particularly brilliant offer is for the Venice Plus double-ended freestanding bath, which is now available at the unbelievable low price of £595. What makes this offer even more irresistible and incredible is the fact that the Venice Plus double-ended freestanding bath can easily fit two people, as it measures 1700mm by 880mm. From its original price of £1299 down to £595, customers can really benefit from a substantial discount.

Another offer is for the Naples designer double-ended freestanding bath, with measurements of 1700mm by 800mm, and this freestanding bath now comes for only £629, down from its regular price of £1299. The bath is also a popular buy, and customers simply love its gorgeous, cosy shape. To get to know the latest offers on freestanding baths available only through JT Spas, go to http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is indeed the go-to supplier of bathroom products for numerous customers across the UK, and its selection beats many of the other selections available online today. Apart from this, JT Spas' prices on bathroom products such as baths and bathroom furniture, bathroom suites, basins and toilets, taps and radiators, and shower enclosures are hard to beat. For those who want to view the most beautiful and affordable freestanding baths for their bathrooms, visit JT Spas.