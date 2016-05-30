Millstadt, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --Double Nickel Holdings, a Missouri limited liability company agreed to outsource customer­facing functions, including, sales and marketing, licensing of its IP, public relations and Investor Relations functions to its partner HFX Holding, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company.



HFX is pleased to announce its relationship with Double Nickel in that HFX will assume responsibility for marketing and client interface functions on behalf of the company to enhance the effectiveness of the team. HFX will begin interfacing with Double Nickel clients immediately, thereby allowing Double Nickel to focus exclusively on human factor engineering and the pursuit of its vision: the development of Modular Anthropometric technologies. Double Nickel appointed retired Air Force Major General Bob Newman as its CEO.



As a US Air Force veteran, Major General Robert Newman Jr. (USAF, Ret) combines expertise in human factors with his expertise as a fighter pilot. In addition, he brings a background in Procurement and Acquisition and combines this with Human Factor technology. "With General Newman, we have a 'soldier' who understands the interface between human factors and engineering" said Corey Solman, member of the Board of Managers. "The HFX team now creates for us the potential to grow exponentially."



"I look forward to working with Bruce Siddle as someone who has a nationally acknowledged experience in Human Factor and Technology. Bruce losing his leg made it really difficult for him to continue sales & marketing, and contract negotiations as this requires interfacing with the client directly. I will be honored to step in, take that load of Bruce's shoulders and handle contract negotiations from here on forward" said Newman.



"I would like to thank Bruce for his passion and achievements at the helm of Double Nickel," said Newman. "He has played a key role in making Double Nickel one of the most innovative players in the field of modular handguns and of Human Factor systems with a dedication and focus on achievement that is truly unique.



"I also look forward to begin working with Bruce as he starts our new HFX Performance and Engineering Laboratory and to continue benefiting from his unique talent and leadership in original research in the field of Modular Anthropometric technologies." said Newman



HFX focuses on marketing technology in the defense industry. It was formed on August of 2015 in Missouri.



Robert Newman, HFX Holdings, LLC, 804 338­4156, robert.newman@hfxholdings.com,18533 Wildhorse Creek Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005