Double Sided Mattress: How Did Layla Sleep Top That

Freemont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Mattress Company announces free shipping with all of their products.



Layla, a fast growing online mattress company has further increased their appeal to customers by offering free shipping on all of their mattresses. The American based company has said that no matter the amount you spend or the size of mattress, or where it's going in the continental US, it will be shipped for free. On their website Layla has stated the following in regards to shipping time;



'Once an order has been placed, it will take us 2-3 business days to build, compress, and pack your LAYLA mattress before shipping it to you via FEDEX Ground. Shipments originate from Phoenix, AZ. We will send you an email with your tracking details as soon as your order ships.'



If a customer does not feel satisfied with their mattress within the four month trial period, they can opt to return the mattress for a full refund and no shipping fees are charged on the return. Layla has stated on their website;



'Lounge on it, do whatever you do on it for at least two weeks. From what our customers say, we think you're going to love your new mattress. But alas, love isn't always meant to be. You have 4 whole months to sleep on your Layla and if you don't totally love your mattress return it for a full refund. No return fees or return shipping charges'.



They have taken it even further by saying: 'If you and Layla aren't working out, you don't have to return your mattress to us to get a refund. We'll arrange for a local shelter to pick up your mattress and donate it to someone in need. So even though it didn't work out, we can both look back on the experience in a positive way.'



This is not the only charitable initiative that Layla Sleep is involved in, recently they have also partnered up with the Episcopal Community Services which provides multi-tiered support to the homeless in San Francisco. The Layla co-founder stated: "When someone buys a mattress from us they will get to sleep on it, but we will also provide a homeless person with the same opportunity, to sleep on a bed."



The Layla mattress took the industry by storm when Layla introduced the idea of dual firmness. For the first time, there was a quality memory foam mattress on the market that can be flipped on either side to enjoy two different firmness levels. Additionally, the company is seen as a truly patriotic American business with their entire mattress being made 100% in America by American workers. A spokesperson from the company said: 'Our mattress is proudly made in America. Our foam is poured in Georgia and California and assembled in Arizona. Our mattress cover and label tag are both made in North Carolina…And our founders were made in California and New Jersey.'



Layla Sleep has kept their focus very clear; They make one type of mattress and they do it very well. The foam within the mattress is infused with copper cells and Layla believes this aids in keeping their customers cool while they sleep. Verified customer reviews on the Layla website reflect that the mattress does indeed provide a cool sleeping experience. Regarding the coolness of their mattress, the Layla website also goes on to say: 'Ever notice that copper pipes are always ice cold? We've discovered that copper is the preferred material for most cooling systems because it doesn't hold onto the heat around it. This combined with our open cell memory foam results in your mattress never getting hot.'



For more information on Layla mattresses, visit https://www.amazon.com/Memory-Foam-Mattress-Technology-Inflammation/dp/B01FKRQ8VC