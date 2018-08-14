DoubleTime-Fitness.com Provides Quality Home Exercise Equipment

Rye, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --Joseph is the proud owner and creator of a new online exercise equipment retail store, https://DoubleTime-Fitness.com. Exercise enthusiasts can find a great assortment of equipment and trainers for their home gym, from exercise balls to jump ropes to resistance trainers, from quality brands like Sharper Image and Mega Maxx. For maximum body protection during exercise, the website offers a full selection of weightlifting belts, striking training gloves and fitness gloves. Customers can better keep track of their fitness with the activity trackers, running watches and heart rate monitors available for purchase on the website, as well as judge their progress on their fitness or weight loss journey. Yoga mats and cooling towels in a huge array of colors and sizes are available for customers looking to improve their comfort and style while exercising.



DoubleTime-Fitness.com was founded with a vision of becoming a one-stop shop for any customer searching for a thorough selection of home workout gear. The products on the website are carefully chosen for their quality, durability and versatility so that customers can rest assured they are getting the most for their money. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly, as inventory on the website will constantly be updated and increased.



The design of DoubleTime-Fitness.com was carefully constructed to direct customers quickly and easily to the products they need, while providing a streamlined and pleasing experience. Excellent customer service is a number-one priority for Joseph and his team, and anyone shopping on the website can expect to have any questions or comments resolved in a quick and friendly manner.



To complement the main website, Joseph has also launched a blog available at https://MurphysFitnesAndHealthReview.com. The blog provides fitness enthusiasts with product reviews, additional product information and new product updates. Customers can visit regularly for new and interesting information.



About DoubleTime-Fitness.com

DoubleTime-Fitness.com is owned and operated by Joseph, an exercise enthusiast and entrepreneur.



Joseph Murphy

https://DoubleTime-Fitness.com