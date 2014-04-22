Douglas Ginter and Mark Weis, MD Pull Back the Curtain on Men's Sexual Health, Reveal Secrets to Improved Quality of Life in Groundbreaking New Book

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --"Total Male: Save Your Life by Taking Charge of Your Sexual Health" offers simple and effective treatment advice for the sexual health issues that men experience most. Co-authored by leading health and wellness writing team Douglas Ginter and Mark Weis, MD, this eye-opening new book is currently available on Amazon. The book now available at Barnes & Noble.



The authors of "Total Male," the first in a series of men's health publications, want readers to understand that sexual dysfunction isn't something that only affects older men; these issues trouble men of all ages, often pointing toward more serious problems. Unfortunately, taboos and misinformation are rampant in this particular field, even here in the twenty-first century.



"Ignoring sexual health is not an option. Years of research have shown that difficulties here can be indicators of more serious problems elsewhere," explained Ginter. "'Total Male' examines every facet of men's sexual and reproductive health and vitality in clear, simple language. Plus, the book provides best practices for maintaining good health and effectively treating the most common issues."



Among the topics discussed in "Total Male" are erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation, low testosterone (low-T), prostate disease and male enhancement strategies. ED in particular is a problem that should never be neglected: a recent study reported the shocking truth that men with ED are eight times more likely to experience heart failure than their peers without this condition. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that coronary artery disease kills more than 385,000 Americans each year, a number that could be reduced if more men paid attention to their sexual health.



Beyond heart problems, sexual dysfunction nearly always impacts quality of life and self-esteem. Ginter and Weis thoroughly explore how the treatments they advocate can help men "look better, feel better, love better and live longer."



The knowledge and insights in "Total Male" are intended to appeal to three audiences: men looking for better overall health and quality of life; women who want better health for the men in their lives; and couples in search of ways to meaningfully enhance their sex lives.



About Douglas Ginter

Douglas Ginter has over 20 years' experience in the healthcare industry. A former CEO of an FDA-licensed pharmaceutical company and current CEO of a California compounding pharmacy, CLIA-certified laboratory, a physicians management company and co-creator of the Clearly Beautiful line of skin care products used exclusively by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, Ginter is a member of the American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine.



Ginter and co-author Mark Weis, MD first worked together on "My Hormones: A Simple Guide to Better and Longer Living." "Total Male" is their second book and part of an ongoing series on men's health issues.



