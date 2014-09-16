Douglasville Dental Associates Moves to New Location to Better Serve Customers

Douglasville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --Douglasville Dental Associates recently announced its new office location. The dental practice’s new office is now located on Highway 5 next to Steak n' Shake. The move to its new location on Highway 5 reflects the Doctor’s strong commitment to providing their clients a comfortable and convenient option to have their dental needs. People living in the Douglasville and surrounding areas that are looking for a cosmetic or restorative dentistry office can visit their new address at 9579 Highway 5 Douglasville GA, 30135. A turn by turn direction to their new office is provided by their website Douglasvilledentalassociates.com. Clients coming from Atlanta and Birmingham can take I-20 East to Exit #34 to Bill Arp Rd in Douglasville. Follow Bill Arp Rd for about 0.4 miles. The office will be on the right. The new Douglasville Dental Associates office is right next to the new Steak'n Shake©. Street pictures are also included to guide clients on what the new office looks like. Interested clients can schedule an appointment through their website. Their hours are 7am–7pm and Saturdays 7am–1pm.



According to their website,Douglasville Dental Associates is known for their personalized dental care and high quality dental services. Their goal is to educate patients about dental health to help them achieve a healthy, beautiful and long-lasting smile.The doctors and staffprovide personalized care and build a relationship with the patients based on communication and trust. The doctors and Hygienistshave over one hundred years of combined dental experience. Each dental procedure is done using state of the art technology as well as the latest proven dental techniques.



DouglasvilleDental Associatesis currently accepting new patients from Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Austell and the surrounding areas.Their before and after work/school appointments, their In-Network status with insurance companies, and their providing care for patients from age 3 up to 100, make them the perfect choice for the entire family!Visit their website for more information about their services and their new location.



About Douglasville Dental Associates

Douglasville Dental Associates is a private dental practice providing a wide range of dental services in Douglasville and surrounding areas. The company is located at 9579 Highway 5 Douglasville GA, 30135. Their phone number (770) 400-0019.