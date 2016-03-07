Downers Grove Illinois Amalgam Martial Academy Launch Jeet Kune Do Martial Arts Classes

Downers Grove, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --A leading martial arts training academy based in Downers Grove Illinois has announced their Jeet Kune Do Martial Arts Classes will take place on a Tuesday and Thursday. Amalgam Martial Academy located at the west end of the shopping center at the northwest corner of 75th St. and Fairview Ave, will run the classes at 7:45-8:30 on a Tuesday and 7:30-8:30 on a Thursday.



Jeet Kune Do is a martial art that was created by Bruce Lee during the 1960s. It consists mainly of western boxing, Wing Chun Kung Fu, and fencing footwork. It is a technique of minimal movements with maximum effects and extreme speed. It has become a very popular martial art technique and is fun to learn. The Jeet Kune Do classes in Downers Grove Illinois are open to both children and adults.



As well as providing the Jeet Kiune Do classes, Amalgam Martial Academy offer a number of other courses (http://www.amalgammartialacademy.com/Our-Programs.php), which includes Little Dragons, a class for younger children around ages 3-5 where it gives them a fun introduction to martial arts. Another class available is the Safety Class that offers self-defense techniques and looks at the important issues of bullying.



Students of all ages can enroll at Amalgam Martial Academy to take one of their classes and programs. They offer great classes that not only help people learn the art of martial art but also how to strengthen the mind and build confidence. Martial Arts allows a person to improve their life skills, and learn how to defend themselves no matter what size they are. The Downers Grove Illinois Amalgam Martial Academy provide a fun and welcoming environment to learn martial arts.



