Downers Grove, Illinois Martial Arts Academy Launches Celebration Event in March

The birthday celebration and official grand opening will give people who have never been to the Amalgam Martial Academy the chance to see what they offer. They will be able to view all the facilities as well as learn about the different classes they have available. It will also give students the chance to show their families where they train and the techniques they have learnt.



Frank Delo and Jason Wenz will be on hand to answer any questions people may have about the classes available and which classes can help with fitness and weight loss.



The Downers Grove martial arts academy has classes for children from three years old and classes for adults.



Classes that are available include:



Little Dragons – The program is for children aged between 3 and 5. These classes provide a great way for young children to meet friends while being introduced to the world of martial arts. The classes are fun and help to build fitness and coordination.



Basic – The basic program is for older children between the ages of 6 and 12. This class provides a great way for older children to improve their coordination and flexibility. It's also a great way to improve fitness while at the same time learning self-defense.



Safety Class – This class has become an important part of the structure at the Downers Grove, Illinois martial arts academy. The class provides students with the techniques needed to deal with bullying and predators.



Teen/Adult Class – This class is for anyone between the ages of 12 and above. It allows students to increase their fitness while learning important self-defense skills.



Leadership – This class is by invitation only and is open to students that have shown significant dedication and discipline in their training.



Jeet Kune Do – This class is for both teens and adults and is the martial arts technique that was developed by Bruce Lee. This class has become very popular with students of all ages.



Martial Fitness – The daytime martial arts fitness class provides a fun way to improve fitness.



The grand opening of the Amalgam Martial Academy in Downers Grove Illinois will be a fun event for the whole family, where they can learn more about martial arts and how it can help with fitness.



For more information on Amalgam Martial Academy, which is based in Downers Grove Illinois, and to learn more about the grand opening, please visit http://www.amalgammartialacademy.com



About Amalgam Martial Academy

Amalgam Martial Academy is a popular martial arts academy where people of all ages can learn martial arts and keep fit. The classes are available to people of all ability.



Contact:

Amalgam Martial Academy

Frank Delo, Co-Owner/Instructor

456 W. 75th Street

Downers Grove, IL 60516

331-777-5236

AmalgamMartialAcademy@gmail.com