Downfall of the State Is an Ultra Realistic Open World Strategic Shooter

Huddersfield, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --Downfall of the State, an incredible immersive and open world strategic shooter for Steam, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Based in an open world Asia, Downfall of the State is shift from the mainstream arcade inspired shooters, and takes an ultra realistic approach within a hardcore environment. The result is an incredibly immersive experience unlike any other on the platform.



"Immersion is the ultimate contemporary crave and we have sought to sate the crave," says founder and lead developer Calum Torrington, "We believe we have achieved this through a dedication to first-person detail that no triple-A company cares for - from the rawest of animation to the delicate lighting on weapons, no corners have been cut any step of the way in order to pursue the allegedly elusive immersive experience."



After an unexpectedly successful Steam Greenlight campaign, the team has turned to crowdfunding to bring on additional members to complete the project. The vast environments in which the game is based are a huge part of creating a convincing, immersive experience and it is for this reason that the primary usage of funds will go into environment art. The project already has a proven track record of support in the form of Steam Greenlight and YouTube.



In Downfall of the State, Middle Eastern governments have collapsed and in the wake of their demise the I.C.A. (Imperial Combined Arms) have swooped in to claim land for their own sake. By following a faction of the user's choice, gamers can ensure ultimate victory by controlling units across the gargantuan environments in which the campaigns are fought. Users employ infantry tactics, combined arms and all out vehicular warfare to achieve victory although they must be sure to take into consideration the advantages and key differences that each faction possesses.



"From the Arma franchise to the Battlefield franchise there is an unshakeable 'arcade' feeling relegating these 'realistic' games to nothing more than arena shooters," adds Torrington, "This has therefore inspired us to fill the void that no game has strived to."



Downfall of the State is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/20EfMhz



