Downlights Direct Confirms Aurora E5 Fire Rated LED Downlight as a Popular 'Staff Pick'

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Lighting supplier Downlights Direct has many downlights on offer, but it has recently confirmed a particular staff favourite: the Aurora E5 Fire Rated LED Downlight, which is loaded with features and capabilities and also comes with a very reasonable price.



Many lighting suppliers in the UK, such as Downlights Direct, have their own staff who know all about the different lighting products available and know which ones give better value for money, better functionality and efficiency, and better performance overall.



Once again, the staff of Downlights Direct has taken their pick and chosen their staff favourites, and this now includes the Aurora E5 4.5W Fire Rated LED Downlight (IP65), which has already proven its track record with numerous customers.



The Aurora E5 LED Downlight is an obvious 'staff pick' for many reasons. One primary reason is its low energy consumption. As Downlights Direct states, "(This is) the new (August 2016) E5 LED downlight from the Aurora Enlite range. With a low energy consumption of 4.5W, it offers a low energy alternative to a 35W halogen with a lumen output of up to 380 lumens."



Downlights Direct adds, "This compact fully integrated LED downlight is just 69mm in height allowing it to be fitted into tight ceiling voids. It's also fully fire rated and insulation coverable, making it one of the most complete LED downlights on the market. The IP65 rating allows it to be used in any rooms around the home including bathrooms."



Another reason why the Aurora E5 Fire Rated Downlight is a staff pick is its innovative features, including its Aurora EnFiniti lens. The lens is edge-to-edge, which ensures the maximum distribution of light across the entire area of the lens. In addition, this downlight has a wider 60-degree beam angle, which provides wider and better-lit spaces that don't require the installation of too many downlights.



In addition, this Aurora LED downlight is made from a strong and durable die cast aluminium bezel material, is acoustic-rated, and, as mentioned, does not need any accessories for insulation since it is already insulation coverable. It is also dimmable, and Downlights Direct suggests the use of the Varilight V-Pro range for dimming the LED downlight.



Customers can choose the Aurora E5 Fire Rated LED downlight in three different finishes: matt white, satin nickel, or polished chrome, and it also comes in either a warm white (with 355 lumens) or cool white (with 380 lumens) colour temperature.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is a popular lighting supplier in the United Kingdom. To learn more about its many offers on LED downlights, visit www.downlightsdirect.co.uk.