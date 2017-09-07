Downlights Direct Proves That Cheapest Is Not Always the Best when It Comes to Downlights

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --More manufacturers are creating downlights today. But these unbranded downlights, although inexpensive, can cause more problems in the long run. Downlights Direct knows this all too well – and, thanks to its efforts, branded downlights are now cheaper and more accessible to regular consumers.



Some customers have the impression that downlights are expensive – that they are not as affordable as other types of lights. This is probably the reason why many customers go for cheap, unbranded downlights only to find out later on that the downlights they have purchased do not perform according to their expectations, and are, in fact, sub-par.



Downlights Direct is one lighting supplier which knows all too well that 'you get what you pay for' when it comes to downlights. Although there are now more downlights manufacturers than ever, it still pays to stick with established manufacturers and brands which follow the strictest standards when it comes to quality and performance. And, thanks to Downlights Direct's efforts, branded downlights are not as expensive any longer – with Downlights Direct's partnerships with known brands such as Aurora Lighting, Halers, JCC, and more, downlights are now available at more affordable and competitive prices.



Downlights Direct further explains, "Like with most things in life, you get what you pay for and LED downlights are no different. If you look closely at the specifications, higher priced products come with longer guarantee periods, longer life expectancies and are usually brighter with higher lumen outputs."



There's more good news as well. Today, premier brands such as Aurora Lighting and Philips have even come up with an economy range called Aurora Enlite and Philips Master Value, which are both available at Downlights Direct.



At Downlights Direct, customers who are looking for value for money, especially for LED downlights, will not be disappointed. Downlights Direct has ongoing offers on most of its LED downlight products and customers can benefit from discounts of as much as 70%. The Aurora M10 8.5W fire rated LED downlight at Downlights Direct, for example, is offered at only £21.31, including VAT, which lets customers save up to 68% (the same model is offered for £66.60 elsewhere). Another product offered with as much as a 74% discount is the JCC FGLED3 Flame Guard 3W LED downlight, which is at £16.48 at Downlights Direct but is offered at £63.35 in other shops.



As Downlights Direct has proven, branded lighting products don't have to burn a hole in one's pocket – as long as customers know where to look, they can benefit from the high quality and efficiency of branded LED downlights for half the price.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is an established lighting supplier in the UK. To find out more about LED downlight offers, visit www.downlightsdirect.co.uk.